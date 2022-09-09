ENG vs SA 3rd Test match to resume in Queen Elizabeth's memory, players to pay tribute with THIS gesture

ENG vs SA 3rd Test to resume on Saturday

The third Test match between England and South Africa will resume on Saturday, according to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This comes after Friday's fixtures were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on the announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance," ECB said in a statement.

Earlier, the England Test skipper Ben Stokes had also wanted the play to resume, as he urged that everyone should play in memory of the Queen.

This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's T20I match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham.

The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen.

Earlier, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the third Test match between England and South Africa was abandoned at the Kennington Oval on Friday.

The third Test between England and South Africa is the final and deciding game of the crucial ICC World Test Championship. South Africa had lost their top spot in the WTC Rankings after the loss to England in the second Test.

