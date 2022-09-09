'She loved sport': Ben Stokes wishes to play after ENG vs SA 3rd Test gets suspend in Queen Elizabeth's memory

Ben Stokes wanted to play the 3rd Test against South Africa in the Queen's memory

The world of sport united in their condolences as the world's longest-ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last at the age of 96 on Thursday night. As a matter of respect to her memory, the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval was suspended.

However, the Three Lions' Test skipper Ben Stokes wanted the play to go on as he tweeted, that he'd be honoured to play in her memory. Stokes taking to his Twitter handle on Friday wrote that the Queen indeed loved sports, and hinted that she would have loved for the show to go on.

"She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory," wrote Stokes, along with a heart emoji.

READ| 'Even Pakistani players..': Fans furious as Sachin Tendulkar tweets for Queen Elizabeth but not Virat Kohli

The announcement of the Queen's death at the age of 96 came at 6.30 pm on Thursday. After a washout on day one, the second day's play between England and South Africa did not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She loved sport, be honoured to play in her memory https://t.co/sNSJ3qJreW — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 9, 2022

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen's passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport," the ECB Chair Richard Thompson said in an official statement released by ECB.

The third Test between England and South Africa is the final and deciding game of the crucial ICC World Test Championship. South Africa had lost their top spot in the WTC Rankings after the loss to England in the second Test.

READ| BCCI officials not happy with Ravindra Jadeja's 'freak' injury ahead of T20 World Cup, seek explanation: Report

The England Test skipper wants to play on in the 3rd Test in the Queen's memory pic.twitter.com/40RTJXHxCV — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 9, 2022

Not just cricket, all the English Premier League fixtures have also been suspended as a mark of respect after the sad demise of the Queen.

With agency inputs