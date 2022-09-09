'Even Pakistani players..': Fans furious as Sachin Tendulkar tweets for Queen Elizabeth but not Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One of the legends of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who at 96, breathed her last on Thursday late at night. Sachin offered his condolences and also said that he had met her in person.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. I had the opportunity to meet her in person on a number of occasions, and the love & respect that people had for her was heartening to see. My deepest condolences to her family and dear ones," read the Master Blaster's tweet.

However, ever since Sachin put out his tweet, cricket fans, and more so Virat Kohli fans were upset that the legendary batsman had not praised or written anything about Kohli. The 33-year-old scored his career's 71st century, and he now trails only Sachin's record of 100 international tons.

Virat scored an unbeaten 122 runs knock against Afghanistan in the Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup to end his wait of more than 3 years to score a century. His last ton came back in November 2019.

The talismanic batsman celebrated his 71st century with a heartfelt gesture, he kissed his ring and later dedicated the milestone to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

While wishes poured in from all quarters, some Indian fans were furious that Sachin didn't tweet about Kohli, even though many Pakistani players had congratulated him.

Check how fans reacted:

Even though India bowed out of the Asia Cup after losing both their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Kohli's return to form and his sensational knock on Thursday were the biggest positives from the tournament.

He scored 276 runs from 5 matches in Asia Cup, at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59. Next, the former Indian skipper will be seen in action on September 20, when Australia come to tour the subcontinent.