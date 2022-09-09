Headlines

Sports

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Playing XI, pitch report, when and where to watch LIVE

The tournament will feature eight teams of the game's best players competing against each other.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

The Road Safety World Series returns for its second season after an extraordinary inaugural season, with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the first match on September 10. The tournament will feature eight teams of the game's best players competing against each other.

IND-L will be led by Sachin Tendulkar and will feature players such as Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh. The SA-L team will be led by Jonty Rhodes, who will be joined by talents like Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, and Vernon Philander.

The India Legends team features a strong batting lineup led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. To round off a deep batting unit, they have brought in 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, as well as other explosive batters like Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan. Similarly, their bowling lineup includes stars such as Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pragyan Ojha, all of whom have a wide range of expertise and knowledge of these circumstances.

South Africa Legends lost to Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the semi-finals. This season, though, they have made numerous changes to their roster while keeping Jonty Rhodes as captain. The South Africa Legends will be led by all-rounders Vernon Philander and Lance Klusener. Their batting lineup features Henry David and Alviro Peterson, both of whom will be vital in the event. While the bowling line is led by superstars Makhaya Ntini and Johan Botha.

Pitch Report: 

The average score in Kanpur is around 140. The pitch will be slightly slower and will be beneficial for the spinners, hence batters would need to be careful to save their wicket because big-hitting from the get-go would be difficult. 

 

Predicted Playing XI India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma


Predicted Playing XI South Africa Legends

Henry Davids, Alviro Peterson, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (wk), Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Johan van der Wath, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger

Match Prediction

The Indian Legends squad are looking like the favourites to take the victory against South Africa Legends as they have a more well-rounded team with star players in each department. 

Date: 10 September 2022

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Kanpur


Where to Watch?

The matches can be watched on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

Live Stream

The matches can be live-streamed on the JioTV and Voot apps.

