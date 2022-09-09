'Abhi hai cricket baaki' - Virat Kohli's post-innings comment after smashing his 71st international century in Asia Cup

Image Credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli was overjoyed after scoring his 71st international century and said that he still has a lot of cricket left in him after India's innings against Afghanistan concluded on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli blasted 122 off 61 deliveries with a strike rate of 200, overtaking Rohit Sharma's 117 to become India's highest scorer in a T20I innings.

Following the Indian innings, team members including Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others came out to congratulate Kohli.

The players congratulated and hugged him for returning to his greatest form, achieving a century after more than 1000 days.

While Bhuvi greeted him, he said “abhi hai cricket baaki.”

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli to Bhuvneshwar Kumar after yesterday's century - "Abhi baki hai cricket (Cricket is still left in me)" - Virat Kohli is True Champion, True Fighter.pic.twitter.com/tyKu4qGmMK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 9, 2022

Afghanistan, which defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in its group games, struggled in the Super 4 stage, losing all three games. India was also unable to reach the final after losing to Sunday's finalists, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with an unbeaten 64, but the rest of Afghanistan's batting lineup crumbled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding new-ball bowling.