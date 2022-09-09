BCCI officials not happy with Ravindra Jadeja's 'freak' injury ahead of T20 World Cup, seek explanation: Report

File Photo

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly been ruled out of the next T20 World Cup due to a knee injury, leaving the BCCI disappointed and furious.

According to a report in Times of India, the injury occurred during an adventurous activity that the Indian players participated in recently in the UAE.

Jadeja was asked to participate in a water-based training session in the hotel's "backwater" facility while the Indian squad was staying there for the Asia Cup T20 event.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to surgery,” TOI was informed by persons familiar with the situation

Some BCCI officials, according to TOI, are already furious over how the injury occurred. Although no formal inquiries have been made as of yet, those in the know believe that a thorough explanation will be necessary in the future because the damage is so serious and strange.

Team India was eliminated from the highly anticipated T20 Asia Cup 2022 after suffering back-to-back defeats in the continental tournament's Super-4 stage. Despite going unbeaten in the league round, Rohit Sharma and co were unable to maintain their form in the advanced stage of the tournament and were eliminated from the T20 competition.

Team India will now engage in a three-match T20 home series against Australia starting from September 20. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 11.

