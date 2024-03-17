Twitter
Cricket

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

RCB's pursuit of 114 runs against DC was executed flawlessly, resulting in their first-ever WPL title.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their 16-year trophy drought by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women’s Premier League. RCB secured an eight-wicket victory over DC to claim the WPL trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

RCB's pursuit of 114 runs against DC was executed flawlessly, resulting in their first-ever WPL title. The exceptional performance of RCB's spin-attack in the first innings played a crucial role in securing the franchise's maiden trophy.

Sophie Molinuex and Shreyanka Patil showcased remarkable spin bowling skills that dismantled DC's batting lineup in New Delhi. Despite DC's strong start at 64 for no loss, Molinuex's entry into the attack proved to be a game-changer as she claimed three wickets in a single over.

Molinuex's impressive spell saw the dismissal of key DC players like Shafali Varma, Jemmimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey. Shreyanka's four-wicket haul further contributed to RCB's success in restricting DC to just 113 runs in the final.

During the chase, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Elysse Perry made significant contributions to lead RCB to a comfortable victory in New Delhi.

Shreyanka's outstanding performance earned her the Purple Cap, finishing the tournament with 13 wickets in eight matches. Meanwhile, Perry claimed the Orange Cap, outperforming Meg Lanning to secure the prestigious award.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

