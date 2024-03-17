Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was recently seen at Mumbai airport as he prepared for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to kick off on March 22nd at the Chepauk stadium. The 35-year-old was casually dressed in a black t-shirt and graciously posed for photos before heading towards his car, presumably on his way home.

Kohli had been in London, where he welcomed his son Akaay, a joyous occasion he shared with his fans on his official social media platforms. As the highly anticipated tournament approaches, Kohli is gearing up to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their preparatory camp leading up to their first match against the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

WATCH:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the few teams that have yet to win the tournament, despite making it to the final three times. The Bangalore-based franchise narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot last year after losing to the Gujarat Titans in their final league fixture.

Heading into this year's competition, key players like Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell will be crucial to RCB's success in the batting department. The addition of Rajat Patidar, who missed the previous edition due to an Achilles injury, should further strengthen their batting lineup.

However, RCB's bowling department appears to be a weak spot, as none of Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, and Alzarri Joseph have a strong reputation for bowling. Additionally, the team lacks an experienced spinner in their ranks.

