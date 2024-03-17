Twitter
Jofra Archer to play for RCB? England star's cryptic Instagram story goes viral ahead of IPL 2024 opener

Jofra Archer was released by Mumbai Indians before IPL 2024 auction.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Speculation has been swirling around the possibility of England cricket team fast bowler Jofra Archer making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. A video of him showcasing his skills for county side Sussex in Bengaluru has set social media ablaze with excitement. Fans are buzzing with anticipation as Jofra's exceptional performance has sparked rumors of him potentially joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season.

The anticipation reached a fever pitch when Jofra himself added fuel to the fire with an intriguing Instagram post on Sunday. The cricketing world is now eagerly awaiting the IPL 2024 opener, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face off against Royal Challengers Bnagalore on March 22.

For those who are unaware, Sussex is currently in Bengaluru, India for a 10-day pre-season camp. During their time in Bengaluru, they will be participating in a couple of practice games before heading back to the South Coast.

In 2022, Mumbai Indians had high hopes of creating the most formidable pace-bowling duo in modern cricket history by signing Archer alongside Jasprit Bumrah. However, fate had other plans as Archer missed the entire IPL season due to injury. Upon his return the following year, he only managed to play four matches before his elbow issues resurfaced.

Despite these setbacks, Archer's name still looms large in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. England is carefully managing his workload to ensure his participation in the tournament, which is why he opted out of the auction. The ICC event is set to kick off on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA, and Archer's presence promises to add a thrilling edge to the competition. 

