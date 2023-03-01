Search icon
'Duggal Review System': Wasim Jaffer trolls Australia after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over of 3rd Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first after winning the toss in the ongoing Indore Test match. Yet he was extremely fortunate to survive twice in the first over.

India and Australia are currently playing the third Test of their current four-match series at Indore. The Baggy Greens must win this game if they want to avoid the humiliation of losing the fourth straight Test series to India. 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first after winning the toss in the ongoing Indore Test match. Yet he was extremely fortunate to survive twice in the first over. Rohit edged Mitchell Starc's delivery on the opening ball of the game, which did travel to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who finished the clean catch, but Rohit still managed to survive since the visitors decided against a DRS.

The fourth ball in the same over gave Rohit another respite, as if that weren't enough. This time, the ball clearly struck the stumps after brushing Rohit's pad, but the Australians again decided against using the DRS.

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian opener, noticed Australia's weakness against the DRS and used Twitter to hilariously tease them. He uploaded a meme and captioned it, "Australia using DRS: Duggal Review System, where you don't see or hear anything. #INDvAUS #BGT2023."

However, Rohit was unable to capitalise on the two reprieves and was dismissed for 12 runs off of 23 balls. On the final ball of the sixth over of the Indian inning, Matthew Kuhnemann sent him back to the dugout.

Team India had no answer for the Australian spinners, as the hosts were bowled out for 109 runs in the first innings. All three Australian spinners took wickets. While Matthew Kuhnemann had five wickets, Nathon Lyon took three and Todd Murphy had another.

READ| 'You are a harsh man': Australia legend reacts on Sunil Gavaskar's stern remark on Shubman Gill's injury

