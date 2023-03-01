'You are a harsh man': Australia legend reacts on Sunil Gavaskar's stern remark on Shubman Gill's injury

File Photo

During India's innings in the third Test against Australia, former India batter Sunil Gavaskar gave a severe remark to Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill opened first and seemed confident from the start, soon reaching 21 before being dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann.

Nevertheless, during the seventh over of the innings, Gill injured himself while diving to complete a risky single. The batsman requested first aid from the physio, which irritated Gavaskar, who chastised the Indian opener for giving Australian bowlers a respite.

The former Indian cricketer, who was on the broadcast with Matthew Hayden, stated, " We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease but I tell you what. This could have waited. This could have waited till the end of the over. There is a fast bowler who is bowling - he has bowled four deliveries; it's hot - and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for two more deliveries. Wait for the over to finish and get treated. You're at the non-striker's end, you're not at the striker's end. Simple things can make a difference".

In reaction, Matthew Hayden believed that the words by Gavaskar were too "harsh". "You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger," Hayden responded.

"Yes, it is but listen you are playing for your country. Just two more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after two deliveries,” Gavaskar responded back.

Team India had no answer for the Australian spinners, as the hosts were bowled out for 109 runs in the first innings. All three Australian spinners took wickets. While Matthew Kuhnemann had five wickets, Nathon Lyon took three and Todd Murphy had another.

