'Jadeja was a pathetic spinner; Chahal is horrible': Bowler’s shocking attack on Indian spin duo

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in Test format and is also ranked at 9th place in the ICC Test bowling list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

In a shocking statement, former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman has claimed that star Indian bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal are "horrible" spinners.

Jadeja has been performing superbly in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, claiming 18 wickets so far, Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match in both Tests of the series. He is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in Test format and is also ranked at 9th place in the ICC Test bowling list.

On the other hand, Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has claimed 121 wickets in 72 ODI matches.

"No spinner is bad if he plays for his country," Abdur Rehman spoke on YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali podcast'.

When asked which Indian spinners is the worst, Rehman said that Jadeja at the start of his career, was a "pathetic bowler" but Dhoni’s guidance made him a top bowler. Rehman called Chahal a "horrible" bowler saying any batter can play him easily.

"Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career, he was a pathetic bowler). Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, he was prepared in such a way that he is now a No.1 bowler. Chahal is also a horrible bowler. You can hit him easily. There is no force in his deliveries and cannot spin the ball much. Lambe race ka ghoda nehi hai," he said.

When asked which team has the best spin attack, Rehman said Pakistan.

