MS Dhoni gave THIS stunning gift to wife Sakshi on 11th wedding anniversary

Celebrating 11 years of togetherness, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi received tons of wishes from friends and family alike. However, what stood out the most was the gift - a car - Sakshi received on her wedding anniversary. She shared an image of the car and thanked the person who gifted it to her.

While she did not reveal the identity of the sender, it is known that it could be the former Indian skipper who has a love for bikes and cars. The image Sakshi shared on her Instagram Stories shows the car parked on a pathway. She wrote, "Thank you for the anniversary gift!" in the photograph.

A couple of years ago Sakshi had also posted a pic of Dhoni's brand-new SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. She had tagged Dhoni in the post and wrote, "Your toy is finally here." Moreover, Dhoni owns several high-end four-wheelers and automobiles.

As for the couple, they got married on July 4, 2010, and have a daughter named Ziva. Earlier today, Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished the two and shared an old pic of the couple together.

"The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!" CSK captioned the post on its official Instagram handle.

The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen! #WhistlePodu @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/aPu3VwpzAC — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 4, 2021

The CSK captain will be seen in action next when the IPL resumes in September. The cash-rich tournament had got postponed in May due to several COVID-19 cases among players and staff. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles, in 2010, 2011, and 2018.