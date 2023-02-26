'Cried for a month': India star pacer reveals how Dhoni, Dhawan consoled him after 'lowest moment' of career

File Photo

Ishant Sharma is widely regarded as one of the greatest pacers India has ever produced in the history of Test cricket. No other Indian pacer, apart from the legendary Kapil Dev (131 Test matches, 434 wickets), has played more Tests or taken more wickets than Ishant.

Ishant's illustrious career began in 2007 when he made his Test debut against Pakistan. Over the course of his 105 Test matches, he took an impressive 311 wickets. However, at one point in his career, it seemed like his legacy was about to be derailed.

In an ODI against Australia in 2013, at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali, Ishant Sharma was hit for a boundary and four sixes in a single over, resulting in 30 runs conceded. The match proved to be a difficult one for Ishant, who revealed that he was so disheartened by the result that he cried for a month afterwards. However, his teammates MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan showed their support by visiting him in his room and offering words of consolation.

"My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her everyday and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me," Ishant said on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India.'

"The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler," he added.

Ishant Sharma last played for India in December 2021 against New Zealand and has been completely absent from the Test squad since the series against Sri Lanka in 2022. His last ODI appearance for India was in 2016, and his last T20I was in 2013. Since then, Ishant has been excluded from the Indian squad, leaving many cricket fans wondering if he will ever make a return to the international stage.

READ| Watch: Azam sweeps 140kph delivery for monstrous six, reminds fans of father Moin Khan