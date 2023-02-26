Watch: Azam sweeps 140kph delivery for monstrous six, reminds fans of father Moin Khan

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan's young star Azam Khan wreaked havoc on the Quetta Gladiators bowlers during a Pakistan Super League match earlier this week, as he blasted 97 off just 42 deliveries for the Islamabad United. His remarkable innings propelled United to a formidable score of 220/6, and the side eventually secured a resounding 63-run victory in Karachi. With the win, United soared to second place in the table with three wins in four matches so far.

Azam smashed eight sixes in a scintillating innings, three of which were hit in consecutive balls against Mohammad Hasnain in the second-to-last over. The third six, however, left the crowd and commentators in awe as the ball soared over the stadium and out of sight; what astonished the viewers even more was the power and precision with which Azam struck the ball.

Hasnain unleashed a full-length delivery outside the off-stump, and the right-handed Azam gracefully dropped to one knee and executed a lofted sweep, sending the 140kph delivery soaring over deep square leg.

Azam's shot brought back memories for a Twitter user of a similar shot his father, Moin Khan, had played against Australia's Damien Fleming during the 1999 World Cup match at Headingley.

Moin is currently the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, who were on the receiving end of Azam's onslaught in the game. After Azam had reached his half-century, the batter thumped his chest and pointed towards Moin in a show of respect for his father; Moin responded with a round of applause from the Quetta dugout.

Azam was tantalizingly close to becoming the fastest centurion in PSL history before he was clean-bowled off the final ball by a deceptively slow yorker from pacer Odean Smith. In the run-chase, fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi made a triumphant return to the field, taking 3-28 in his first game of the season. Spinner Abrar Ahmed also contributed with 2-21, and Hasan Ali wrapped up the innings quickly with 3-39, securing a victory for United.

