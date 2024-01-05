Babar Azam’s flop show continues in Australia, beats Virat Kohli's 2014 England horror run

Headlines

Babar hasn't been in top form recently. His last century in any format was back in August 2023 when he scored 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam's 2024 has commenced in a rather lackluster manner, mirroring the disappointing end of 2023. The former Pakistan captain's nightmarish performance against Australia finally came to a close, as he once again fell short with a meager score of 23, contributing to his team's collapse of 7 wickets for 68 in the second innings of the Sydney Test. 

Babar, who was dismissed for 26 in the first innings by a well-executed in-dipper from Pat Cummins, was sent back to the pavilion by Travis Head, this time through a catch. Consequently, Babar's campaign in Australia, his second Test series Down Under, concludes with a dismal total of 126 runs from six innings, averaging a mere 21 with a highest score of 41 in the MCG Test.

This is Babar's third-lowest aggregate in a three-Test series. During his last visit to Australia in 2016/17, Babar scored a maximum of 68 runs, followed by a tally of 136 runs against West Indies shortly after. However, those tours took place seven to eight years ago when Babar was a 22-year-old newcomer in international cricket.

Considering the remarkable progress Babar has made in the past 3-4 years, it is truly surprising that he finished with just over 126 runs. Having amassed numerous runs on Pakistani and subcontinent pitches, the Australia Tests were expected to be a genuine test of Babar's character. Unfortunately, it is safe to say that the star Pakistani batsman has struggled significantly. In fact, Babar's 126-run series is even lower than the nightmarish performance Virat Kohli endured during his 2024 trip to England. In a five-Test series, Kohli aggregated 135 runs with an average of 10.5. Kohli has experienced statistically worse figures in a three-Test series than Babar after reaching his peak, scoring only 46 runs against Australia in 2017, but it is worth noting that he batted in five innings.

Babar hasn't been in top form recently. His last century in any format was back in August 2023 when he scored 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup. The World Cup 2023 was also disappointing for Babar, as he only managed to score 320 runs from nine matches, and Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals. In fact, his highest score in Tests in 2023 was just 41, marking a whole year without a single fifty in Tests. The last time this happened to a Pakistan batter who played in at least eight innings was Basit Ali in 1995.

Australia, who currently lead the series 2-0, have the chance to make it 3-0, securing their sixth consecutive clean-sweep over Pakistan. 

