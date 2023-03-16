'Angoor Khatte hai': Twitter erupts as Babar Azam ranks BBL over IPL as his preferred T20 league

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket fans were left feeling disgruntled after Babar Azam expressed his preference for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) over the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both T20 franchise-based competitions are highly regarded as some of the best in the world, but it seems that Azam's comments did not sit well with Indian cricket enthusiasts.

The franchise model has given rise to numerous T20 leagues worldwide, but it was the IPL that set the standard, with the BBL following suit shortly after. The IPL has not only established itself as the world's wealthiest cricket league but also as one of the most valuable sporting leagues globally.

When questioned about his league preference, Babar expressed his fondness for the BBL. As the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, he elaborated on his choice, stating that he gains valuable insights from observing the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia. In contrast, the IPL is played in Asian conditions, which do not offer the same learning opportunities.

''The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions,'' Babar said on the Zalmi Podcast.

However, Babar's comments were not well-received by Indian fans, who questioned his decision. His comment quickly went viral on social media, leading to a diverse range of reactions from cricket fans worldwide. This divisive comment sparked a heated debate on Twitter, with opinions split on whether Babar's choice was justified or not.

Angoor na Mile toh Angoor Khatte hai — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) March 16, 2023

Lol! Who cares for what Babar Azam thinks. Ask the Aussies players who rush to participate in the IPL and make loads of money. Case of sour grapes! — Sumit Agarwal (@sumitagarwal_IN) March 16, 2023

Uffff. Dukh Dard Peeda — Rohit Gupta (@Rowhitz) March 16, 2023

Ask him ipl or Zimbabwe I am very curious to know his answer — Mousamverma (@Pavanve84840455) March 16, 2023

Aise Bol Raha Hai Jaise BBL & IPL Dono Mein Khela Hua Hai Aur Big Bash Mein Top Run Scorer Hai March 15, 2023

It's worth noting that no Pakistani player has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inaugural season in 2008. However, the 2008 season saw the exceptional Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanvir win the coveted purple cap. Tanvir played a pivotal role in helping the Rajasthan Royals clinch the title under the captaincy of the legendary Shane Warne, despite the odds being stacked against them.

