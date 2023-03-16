Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Isko finance minister banao': Shahid Afridi hilariously trolls Shoaib Akhtar for his comments on PAK skipper

Representing the Asia Lions, Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Misbah-ul-Haq recently sat down for a fun chat on the pacer's YouTube channel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

'Isko finance minister banao': Shahid Afridi hilariously trolls Shoaib Akhtar for his comments on PAK skipper
Image Source: Twitter

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters in Doha has brought together the stars of yesteryear from around the world to relive the golden days. The ongoing competition features three teams representing India, Asia, and the World. For fans, it's a nostalgic trip down memory lane, while for the players, it's an opportunity to spend time with former teammates, relive old memories, and play some cricket, albeit at an older stage of their lives.

Representing the Asia Lions, Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Misbah-ul-Haq recently sat down for a fun chat on the pacers YouTube channel. The players reminisced about their best years and shared their experiences of playing in the LLC Masters. They also had a good laugh at each other's expense, led by the hilarious Afridi. In one of his jokes, Afridi trolled Akhtar, suggesting that since he knows how to make brands, he should become the Pakistan finance minister.

“Main toh keh raha hu Ishaq Dar (Pakistan's finance minister) sahab ki chhutti karwao, Shoaib Akhtar ko finance minister leke aao. Isko brand banaane aate hain, ye brand banaayega (I'm telling you, relieve Ishaq Dar of his duties. Bring Shoaib Akhtar as the finance minister. He knows how to build brands, he will make brands!),” Afridi said.

Watch:

Afridi requested that Akhtar refrain from editing a particular segment of the video, as it was intended for the Rawalpindi Express YouTube channel. Akhtar, in turn, expressed his belief that they could have been successful film stars if not for their cricket careers. However, Afridi disagreed, stating that he was content with his life as a cricketer. Akhtar quickly added that he would do anything for money, as long as it was ethical.

In the upcoming final league stage game, Asia Lions will face off against World Giants. This match will serve as a preview of the final, as India Maharajas have already been eliminated from the competition with three losses in four games.

READ| Viral Video: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina groove to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song during LLC match, Watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.