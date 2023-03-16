Viral Video: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina groove to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song during LLC match, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

The obsession with the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" shows no signs of slowing down. This chart-topping hit from the movie RRR made history by winning the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Interestingly, it appears that the "Naatu Naatu" fever has now spread to the cricket world. Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were recently caught on camera dancing to the electrifying tune. This lively performance took place during the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants on Thursday.

Harbhajan and Raina captured the attention of the audience with their exceptional dance moves at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Legends League Cricket's official Twitter handle has also shared a video of their electrifying performance. “Those are some sweet feet, I tell you what,” the tweet read.

Talking about the match, Raina played a sublime knock of 49 runs, leading India Maharajas to a respectable total of 136/9. Meanwhile, World Giants' pacer Brett Lee picked up three wickets in the match, proving to be a formidable opponent.

Raina's brilliance did not end with his batting performance, as he also excelled with the ball, picking up the crucial wicket of World Giants' opening batter Chris Gayle. Harbhajan Singh also contributed to the team's efforts, conceding only 29 runs in his four overs and dismissing World Giants' skipper Aaron Finch.

Despite their impressive performance, the Gautam Gambhir-led side suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of World Giants. The team's efforts ultimately went in vain as World Giants succeeded in reaching the target with eight balls to spare.

