‘I have had my Aadhaar Card made’, Shoaib Akhtar makes shocking claim

Source: Twitter

Pakistan legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar has created a panic with his statement during the ongoing Legends League Cricket in Doha, Qatar. After the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas, Akhtar said that he loves India and that's why he used to come to India a lot. In fact, he even has his Adhaar Card made.



While talking to ANI Akhtar said, “Mujhe Hindustan bhot Pasand hai, mere bht saare dost hai waha pe. Mai bhot jata rahta tha India, Yaha tak ke mera Aadhaar card bhi ban gya tha (I love India and have a lot of friends there. I used to travel to India so much, in fact, I have had my Aadhar Card made)”.



It's not new that the fast bowler has praised India, He is often found speaking well about India and the Indian cricket team on his youtube channel. However, He often gets trolled by his own countrymen for this act. At times people have also said that he doesn't want a decrease in YouTube viewership from India therefore he does these publicity stunts.



Shoaib is currently in Doha playing Legends League Cricket. The 47-year-old plays for Asia Lions in the tournament. He was finally seen playing a match yesterday (March 14) where the star bowler bowled only one over where he conceded 12 runs. Akhtar left the ground right after the only over that he bowled. After the match, he gave this statement that created panic on social media.



In the match, India Maharajas defeated Asia Lions by 10 wickets. Batting first Misbah and Co. scored 157 runs in 20 overs. With wicket-keeper-batsman, Upul Tharanga scored highest 69 runs off 48 balls from his side. Suresh Raina claimed two wickets in the match. Indian Maharajas chased down the total in just 12.3 overs without losing any wickets. Wicket Keeper Batsman Robin Uthappa 88 off 39 and Skipper Gautam Gambhir 61 0ff 36 took Indian Maharajas to victory.



Akhtar recently praised Indian Run Machine, Virat Kohli, for scoring a century after more than three years, against Australia in the Fourth Test in Ahmedabad. He also said, “I am not surprised by his(Kohli) comeback as he is a remarkable player.”