Amid uncertainty regarding Ravindra Jadeja's future, CSK drop major hint about all-rounder's fate

Ravindra Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been up in the air ever since the end of the IPL 2022 campaign earlier this year. Even though the star all-rounder captained the four-time IPL champs during the most recent edition of IPL, his tenure as captain was largely unsuccessful.

The left-handed batsman and spin wizard relinquished CSK captaincy mid-way through the campaign, although after just two matches his tournament came to an abrupt end through an injury.

Since then, he has been dropping hints about a reported divorce between the player and the franchise as he deleted all posts related to CSK from his social media handles. With the upcoming IPL 2023 auction in mid-December, Jadeja won't have any shortage of suitors, even though he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

There have been recent reports that many franchises have been interested in trading Jadeja, but CSK have adopted a hands-off approach so far, and they continue to back the star all-rounder in public as well.

The Yellow Army shared a recent post on social media, including legends of the franchise such as captain MS Dhoni and his trusted deputy Suresh Raina, and interestingly, Jadeja also featured in the creative.

Stephen Fleming was also featured in the post, and while Dhoni and Fleming are still part of the team, Raina was released earlier, but the franchise have continued to wish him well on multiple occasions.

Jadeja also seems to be staying with CSK, or at least that's what the franchise wishes to do, with a final verdict expected from both parties before the IPL 2023 auction.

In all likelihood, should the 33-year-old all-rounder decide to stay with CSK, he will have to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Jadeja will be expected to regain full fitness before the end of 2023, however, it remains to be seen how long will it take to recover from the surgery.