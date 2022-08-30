Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation, says 'Beech mein khabar aayi thi ki mai marr gaya'

Ravindra Jadeja

Such is the business of cricketers that their lives are constantly in the public light. The constant media attention and speculation sometimes lead to bizarre circumstances, but none could be as surprising as Ravindra Jadeja's latest revelations which he made ahead of India's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong.

The Team India all-rounder has been in the news for his reported feud with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but that's not the only piece of news that Jadeja read about himself. The 33-year-old was injured during the end of IPL, and during that period, there was some speculation regarding him being axed from India's World Cup Squad.

Ahead of the match against Hong Kong on Wednesday, Jadeja was quizzed about the rumour, following which he opened up on a bizarre speculation about his death. While he didn't reveal when and where he had come across the news, it has to go down as a huge revelation from the all-rounder.

Speaking during a press conference on the eve of India's second Asia Cup match, Jadeja opened up on hearing rumours of his death hoax.

After a reporter questioned the Saurashtra star about his formula for success, following speculation that he might miss out on India's T20I World Cup squad, 'Jaddu' said, "Aap ne toh bohot choti baat kahi ki main nahi hu World Cup mein. Beech mein toh khabar aayi thi ki main marr gaya hu. Toh issey badi khabar toh ho hi nahi sakti."

Jadeja further continued, "So yes, I don't think much about it. My thing is simple - heading to the ground, play well and that's all. As far as success goes, it's all about practicing in the nets, work on areas that need improvement and that is what works in the match. Day in, day out, the drill is same - bowling, batting and fielding."

Indeed, ever since the IPL 2022 concluded Jadeja's future with CSK has been a subject of intense speculation. The all-rounder had reportedly deleted all posts related to the franchise from his social media handles, and it remains to be seen whether he will turn out for the four-time IPL winners next season or not.