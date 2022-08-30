Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation, says 'Beech mein khabar aayi thi ki mai marr gaya'

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was asked about rumours related to him, following which he made a stunning revelation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation, says 'Beech mein khabar aayi thi ki mai marr gaya'
Ravindra Jadeja

Such is the business of cricketers that their lives are constantly in the public light. The constant media attention and speculation sometimes lead to bizarre circumstances, but none could be as surprising as Ravindra Jadeja's latest revelations which he made ahead of India's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. 

The Team India all-rounder has been in the news for his reported feud with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but that's not the only piece of news that Jadeja read about himself. The 33-year-old was injured during the end of IPL, and during that period, there was some speculation regarding him being axed from India's World Cup Squad. 

Ahead of the match against Hong Kong on Wednesday, Jadeja was quizzed about the rumour, following which he opened up on a bizarre speculation about his death. While he didn't reveal when and where he had come across the news, it has to go down as a huge revelation from the all-rounder. 

READ| IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Watch his reply

Speaking during a press conference on the eve of India's second Asia Cup match, Jadeja opened up on hearing rumours of his death hoax. 

After a reporter questioned the Saurashtra star about his formula for success, following speculation that he might miss out on India's T20I World Cup squad, 'Jaddu' said, "Aap ne toh bohot choti baat kahi ki main nahi hu World Cup mein. Beech mein toh khabar aayi thi ki main marr gaya hu. Toh issey badi khabar toh ho hi nahi sakti."

Jadeja further continued, "So yes, I don't think much about it. My thing is simple - heading to the ground, play well and that's all. As far as success goes, it's all about practicing in the nets, work on areas that need improvement and that is what works in the match. Day in, day out, the drill is same - bowling, batting and fielding."

READ| CSK's loss, gain for MI? 5 franchises who could rope in Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2023

Indeed, ever since the IPL 2022 concluded Jadeja's future with CSK has been a subject of intense speculation. The all-rounder had reportedly deleted all posts related to the franchise from his social media handles, and it remains to be seen whether he will turn out for the four-time IPL winners next season or not. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.