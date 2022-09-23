Ravindra Jadeja wanted by Delhi Capitals, CSK unwilling to part ways with all rounder: Reports

Ravindra Jadeja wanted by Delhi Capitals, CSK unwilling to part ways

Ravindra Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains in the air and according to a report in Cricbuzz, the all-rounder is on the wishlist of various franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

Ever since the conclusion of IPL 2022, wherein Jadeja captained CSK, but his stint was a successful one by any means, there have been rumours of an alleged fallout between the franchise and the player. Jadeja is reported to have deleted all posts related to CSK from his social media handles, but the franchise remains committed in their pursuit to keep hold of one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Recent reports claimed that the Indian stalwart who is currently recuperating from a knee injury that he sustained during Asia Cup 2022, could be on his way out with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans interested in the all-rounder's services.

Furthermore, there has been speculation about a rumoured trade-off between Gujarat Titans and CSK for Shubman Gill and Jadeja but the four-time IPL champs remain unwilling to part ways with their former skipper.

Other IPL franchises have also approached CSK for a potential move with Delhi Capitals among those eager to secure Jadeja's services, but CSK still considers him as one of the best in the business in his role.

The report further added that GT have received offers from other franchises to trade Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore, two players who played their respective part in the franchise's maiden IPL title, however, the defending champs have no plans to part ways with the duo.

According to the same report, the trade window of IPL will remain open until one week before the upcoming IPL 2023 auction, which is likely to be held on December 16 and will reopen once again after the auction.

Jadeja meanwhile had recently shared pictures of his road to recovery, having injured his knee which required surgery that had ruled him out of Asia Cup 2022 midway through the tournament.