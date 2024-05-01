Twitter
Meet actor whose wife called him gay, divorced him; superstar's wife dragged him to court, arrested after 1800-km chase

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 01, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Sahil Khan (Image: Instagram)
On Sunday, actor-turned-fitness expert Sahil Khan was arrested by the police in connection with a betting app case. The actor, who once headlined hit comedies, led the police on a wild chase, officials said. While the arrest and subsequent police custody are definitely problematic for the actor, it is not the first controversy he has seen.

When Sahil Khan was accused of being gay by his own wife

Sahil Khan shot to fame with the sleeper hit Style in 2001, which starred him and Sharman Joshi. He also starred in the film’s successful sequel Xcuse Me (2003). Later that year, Sahil tied the knot with actress and dancer Negar Khan, but the marriage did not last long. In 2005, the couple filed for divorce, which was finalised the same year. Negar had claimed that one of the reasons for the divorce was Sahil’s homosexuality. The actor, however, chose to deny it.

Sahil Khan’s controversy with Ayesha Shroff

Sahil later entered into a business venture with Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff. But this also soured soon. There were rumours of an affair between the two but Ayesha shrugged it off, claiming that it was Sahil himself who was spreading these rumours. In 2014, Ayesha filed a case against Sahil, alleging defamation and non payment of dues among other things.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sahil Khan’s arrest and police custody

Sahil Khan was apprehended on Saturday from Chhattisgarh, where he had reportedly been evading authorities for nearly 40 hours and 1800 km. His attempts to secure a pre-arrest bail failed as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea. The actor stands accused of running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities. His name surfaced during the investigation of the Mehadev betting app case by the Matunga Police in Mumbai. A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded him in police custody till May 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

