Bollywood

Mumbai Police summons actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

In December 2023, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell issued a summons to Sahil and three others.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sahil Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Sahil Khan will record his statement before the Mumbai Police on Saturday in an alleged connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

In December 2023, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell issued a summons to Sahil and three others. They were instructed to appear before the SIT in December. However, he did not turn up for the questioning by the police.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR).

Last year, Ravi Uppal, one of the chief accused in the case, was detained in Dubai by local authorities. According to the sources, the arrest was made by Dubai police based on a red corner notice issued by Interpol at the behest of ED.

Sahil is best known for films like ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’. He is currently working as a fitness expert. A couple of years ago, he founded his own company called Divine Nutrition. The company sells fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.

(With inputs from ANI)

