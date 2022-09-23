IPL 2023: BCCI pondering to hold auction in mid-December, teams to have THIS amount in purse

IPL 2023 likely to start in 4th week of March, auction in December 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently confirmed that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will be held in its original home and away format. As per the latest report from Cricbuzz, the apex Indian body is pondering holding the auction for IPL 2023 in mid-December.

December 16 could be the expected date for the mini-auction, however, nothing has been finalized as of yet. The tentative dates have been discussed with the franchises during informal conversations between the team representatives and BCCI.

The IPL 2023 campaign could kick start from the fourth week of March next year, with the cash-rich league returning to its pre-covid format of home and away matches.

Furthermore, the report also states that each IPL franchise is likely to have a purse value of INR 95 crores in the IPL 2023 auction, although the venue has not yet been finalized for the same. The purse value can increase should a franchise decide to part ways with any of its players.

The value of INR 95 crore for the upcoming auction is 5 crores more than it was for the previous auction as per the same report.

All the franchises are thus likely to have at least 5 crores in reserve when the auction kicks off in December 2022.

Meanwhile, the next season of IPL will return to its old glory days of home and away format as confirmed by Sourav Ganguly. The BCCI has confirmed the same to all of its affiliate state units.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.