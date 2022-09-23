Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: BCCI pondering to hold auction in mid-December, teams to have THIS amount in purse

According to the latest reports, the upcoming IPL 2023 season could begin in the fourth week of March, back in its home and away format.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

IPL 2023: BCCI pondering to hold auction in mid-December, teams to have THIS amount in purse
IPL 2023 likely to start in 4th week of March, auction in December 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently confirmed that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will be held in its original home and away format. As per the latest report from Cricbuzz, the apex Indian body is pondering holding the auction for IPL 2023 in mid-December. 

December 16 could be the expected date for the mini-auction, however, nothing has been finalized as of yet. The tentative dates have been discussed with the franchises during informal conversations between the team representatives and BCCI. 

The IPL 2023 campaign could kick start from the fourth week of March next year, with the cash-rich league returning to its pre-covid format of home and away matches. 

READ| 'Hope Things Get Better': Fans worried by Nagpur weather reports ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Furthermore, the report also states that each IPL franchise is likely to have a purse value of INR 95 crores in the IPL 2023 auction, although the venue has not yet been finalized for the same. The purse value can increase should a franchise decide to part ways with any of its players. 

The value of INR 95 crore for the upcoming auction is 5 crores more than it was for the previous auction as per the same report. 

All the franchises are thus likely to have at least 5 crores in reserve when the auction kicks off in December 2022. 

READ| IPL has helped me in keeping calm during tense situation in debut match, says Tim David

Meanwhile, the next season of IPL will return to its old glory days of home and away format as confirmed by Sourav Ganguly. The BCCI has confirmed the same to all of its affiliate state units. 

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season. 

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.