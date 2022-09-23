Search icon
'Hope Things Get Better': Fans worried by Nagpur weather reports ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

With reports of rain likely to play spoilsport in Nagpur, where India and Australia will play the second T20I, fans on Twitter were hoping for best.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Rain could play spoilsport in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Nagpur

Team India are all set to cross swords with Australia in the second T20I, however, the weather reports in Nagpur are anything but good news for cricket lovers. Earlier on Thursday, both India and Australia could not train due to rain and their respective training sessions were affected. 

The city of Nagpur has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days, although the weather reports for Friday did state that there were fair chances of precipitation, and with rain likely to play a spoilsport, fans were hoping for things to get better weather wise and performance wise too from Team India. 

Nagpur is the home town of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and fans will certainly be hoping for a memorable performance from the 35-year-old on his home turf. 

The Men in Blue were already 0-1 down in the series and today's match will be key to India if they are to make a comeback in the series. 

Fans on Twitter were thus hoping for the clouds of uncertainty to move away and for a better show from the Indian team. 

Check what fans had to say before the match:

Team India suffered a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday and they will have to win both the remaining matches if they want to win the ongoing series. 

