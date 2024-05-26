Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 31035 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 23250 crore net worth

Several young businesswomen in India are playing key roles in big brands. They are also leading companies to expand their businesses. In this article, we will tell you about one such person, who plays playing role in a multi-brand footwear retailer company. Her name is Alisha Malik, President of Metro Brands in its sports division, e-commerce and CRM. She is the daughter of Rafique Malik, chairman of the footwear company whose market cap is Rs 31035 crore. According to Forbes, Rafique has a net worth of Rs 23250 crore net worth.

Alisha joined the company in 2009. Since then, she has been influential in spearheading new business initiatives. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK. Alisha is the woman behind Metro’s growing digital presence. She has been a key architect in introducing new ideas and strategies for the growth of the organization.

Her elder sister Farah Malik Bhanji runs the company as managing director. The company was listed in the Indian share market in December 2021. Metro was founded in 1955 as a single shoe store in Mumbai by his grandfather Malik Tejani. As of September 30, 2023, it operated 826 stores in 192 cities. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has a minority stake in Metro Brands.

Under Alisha’s leadership and supervision, Metro Brands has launched the e-commerce platform of Metro, Mochi, and Walkway. She set up an excellent business growth strategy to outline e-commerce, omnichannel and new-age marketing.