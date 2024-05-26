Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which she is paired with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which she plays a cricketer. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the paparazzi culture in Bollywood. She stated that the paps are paid per photo according to the price tag associated with each celebrity.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Janhvi said, "Jaise abhi film ka promotion chalra hai toh, unhe bulaya gaya tha airport. Meri tasveer khichne. Lekin jab film ki promotion nahi hori hai, jab shoot mein nahi jaari hoon, jab gayab hona chahti hoon, tab woh, agar woh extra effort longe, aur aisa kahi baar hua hai woh gaadi follow karte hai, kyunki har picture ka, har image ka unhe paise milte hai (Like right now, my film's promotion is going on; they are called to the airport to click my picture. But when the film's promotion is not happening, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture, every image)."

"Har celebrity ka ek ration card hota hai. Inki picture itne mein bikti hai. Agar aapka price ho, toh aphuch jaate hain, gaadi follow kar lete hai. Agar price itna high nahi hai, toh bulaya jaata hai (Every celebrity has a ration card. Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they reach you, follow your car. If the price is not that high, you call paparazzi)", she further added.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is helmed by Sharan Sharma, whose directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The upcoming sports drama releases in cinemas worldwide on May 31.

