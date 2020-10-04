Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai in critical condition after accident

Headlines

South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

DMK, BJP engage in poster war over Udhyanidhi's 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

G20 summit: Delhi police urges people to avoid walking, cycling, picnicking at India Gate

Meet Neeraj Chopra, man who sold Rs 50 crore worth of old phones; inspirational story of vegetable seller's son

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

Skin care tips for oily skin

8 Benefits of drinking hot water

Foods to avoid in case of high uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Political Row Erupts As ‘India’ Replaced With ‘Bharat’ On Invitation List For G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: World's Tallest Nataraja Statue Installed At Bharat Mandapam

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

Not Kareena Kapoor, but Saif Ali Khan and this actress were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan

Rashmika Mandanna is in live-in relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Reddit is convinced after actress’ new photo

HomeCricket

Cricket

Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai in critical condition after accident

Najeeb Tarakai, who has played for the Afghanistan national cricket team, was hit by a car in Nangarhar and his condition is not yet stable.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2020, 12:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan cricketer who has played one ODI and 12 Twenty20 Internationals for the national team, has been admitted to hospital and his condition has been described as critical after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad. According to Ibrahim Momand, the ex-media manager of the Afghanistan cricket team, he tweeted from his handle that there has been no improvement in his condition. “It's has been 22 hours now since a deadly accident but national cricketer @Najibtaraki78 is unmoved & still in coma despite head injury. He reportedly hit by a car in Jalalabad city. fans asking @ACBofficials to facilitate shifting him to Kabul or neighbor countries hospitals,” Momand tweeted.

An hour later, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle also confirmed the news and said that they are in constant touch with the authorities. “National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently. ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted.

Najeeb Tarakai made his international debut for Afghanistan in 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. In 12 Twenty20 Internationals, his highest score has been 90 which he made against Ireland at Greater Noida in 2017. However, that is his only prominent knock and after playing one ODI against Ireland  in 2017, he has not featured in any tournament.

Recently, during the Shpageeza T20 tournament in September, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights. He has a good record in First Class cricket, scoring over 2000 runs at an average of 47 with six centuries and 10 fifites. His highest score is 200. In List A cricket, he averages 32 with 553 runs in 17 matches with a high score of 121.

Lucky escape for another

While one cricketer has had a tragic accident, another Afghanistan cricket official barely escaped with his life. Umpire Bismillah Jan Shenwari survived a car bomb attack while seven members of his family were killed in the attack.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted a government building in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, according to security officials.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

Four months of Manipur violence: Congress alleges state 'forgotten' by Modi govt in aftermath of ethnic violence

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh fails to answer this Rs 7 crore question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you?

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

Apple iPhone 15 launch may help Apple to become global smartphone leader by surpassing Samsung

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE