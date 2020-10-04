Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai in critical condition after accident

Najeeb Tarakai, who has played for the Afghanistan national cricket team, was hit by a car in Nangarhar and his condition is not yet stable.

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan cricketer who has played one ODI and 12 Twenty20 Internationals for the national team, has been admitted to hospital and his condition has been described as critical after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad. According to Ibrahim Momand, the ex-media manager of the Afghanistan cricket team, he tweeted from his handle that there has been no improvement in his condition. “It's has been 22 hours now since a deadly accident but national cricketer @Najibtaraki78 is unmoved & still in coma despite head injury. He reportedly hit by a car in Jalalabad city. fans asking @ACBofficials to facilitate shifting him to Kabul or neighbor countries hospitals,” Momand tweeted.

An hour later, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle also confirmed the news and said that they are in constant touch with the authorities. “National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently. ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted.

Najeeb Tarakai made his international debut for Afghanistan in 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. In 12 Twenty20 Internationals, his highest score has been 90 which he made against Ireland at Greater Noida in 2017. However, that is his only prominent knock and after playing one ODI against Ireland in 2017, he has not featured in any tournament.

Recently, during the Shpageeza T20 tournament in September, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights. He has a good record in First Class cricket, scoring over 2000 runs at an average of 47 with six centuries and 10 fifites. His highest score is 200. In List A cricket, he averages 32 with 553 runs in 17 matches with a high score of 121.

Lucky escape for another

While one cricketer has had a tragic accident, another Afghanistan cricket official barely escaped with his life. Umpire Bismillah Jan Shenwari survived a car bomb attack while seven members of his family were killed in the attack.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted a government building in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, according to security officials.