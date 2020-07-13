'Once Afghanistan wins cricket World Cup': Spinner Rashid Khan's take on marriage gets him linked to Salman Khan

The interesting revelation by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has got netizens talking. The 21-year-old has revealed that he would get married but only when his country successfully wins an ICC Cricket World Cup.

"I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world,” said Rashid in an interview with Azadi Radio.

The statement has got social media users to take a light-hearted jibe at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner. While some compared him to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, others wrote it is just an excuse to escape the marriage.

Rashid Khan is currently the number one ranked in the T20I bowler's list and has played one 50-over World Cup and as many T20 World Cup for Afghanistan.

The country has featured in 2 50-over World Cups and 4 T20 World Cups but have failed to make any major impact.

Afghanistan had failed to cross the league stage barrier in 2015 and 2019 World Cup. Rashid Khan had even led the squad in the 2019 World cup. He took 6 wickets from 9 matches in the tournament.