India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live streaming, IND vs HK, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Indian Football Team

India is bidding to make a second consecutive appearance in the AFC Asian Cup and fifth overall. They face Hong Kong in their final group match of AFC Asian Cup 2023, third round on Tuesday. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team picked up their second straight victory of the qualifying stage on Saturday by earning a 2-1 win against Afghanistan.

This will be the final chance for India to secure an Asian Cup spot. Sunil Chhetri and Co. had failed to secure a continental berth in the second round of qualifiers after finishing behind reigning Asian champions Qatar and Oman in Group E.

When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match

Where and when is India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match being played?

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played on June 14, 2022, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

What time does India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match begin?

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch India vs Hong Kong, and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live in India (TV channels)?

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How and where to watch online India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live streaming?

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Dream11:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.

Hong Kong: Yapp Hung Fui; Sean Tse, Law Tsz Chan, Wong Tsz Ho, Yu Wai Lim, Huang Yang, Ju Yingzhi, Yue Tze Nam, Wai Wong; Matt Orr, Sun Ming Him. Head Coach: Jorn Andersen.