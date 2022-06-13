When match gets tight, Rishabh Pant panics: Former Indian opener questions captaincy versus South Africa

When match gets tight, Rishabh Pant panics: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener turned cricket analyst Wasim Jaffer feels Rishabh Pant still needs to gain some experience, and that the youngster 'panics' whenever matches go down the wire. The 24-year-old is leading Team India in the absence of KL Rahul, who pulled up with a groin issue on the eve of India's series opener versus South Africa.

Even though it has been some time since Pant has been leading Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL as well, he still has a lot to learn, according to Jaffer.

Pant panics in situations whenever the match gets tight, and this is something, which will only get better with experience, reckons the former Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach.

READ| IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Black marketing of tickets in Cuttack, Rs 900 ticket cost Rs 5k - Reports

When quizzed if Pant changes his strategies and plans too quickly, Jaffer agreed and said, "Yes, we saw something similar in the IPL as well. I feel the more he captains, the better he'll get. But, yes, at this stage, I think when the match gets tight, he panics a bit," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Pant's captaincy was criticised in the first match between India and South Africa after he didn't bowl Yuzvendra Chahal his complete four overs of quota, and in the second match as well, his use of Chahal and the decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik were deemed contentious.

Something similar happened with Pant during IPL 2022 as well, as some of his decisions, including a crucial DRS call late in the tournament, combined with his some of the crucial dropped catches led to Delhi Capitals missing out on a playoffs berth.

READ| Umran Malik to Arshdeep Singh: 3 players India could turn to for 3rd T20I versus South Africa

With India 0-2 down in the five-match T20I series, Jaffer feels that the visitors now have an upper hand and India will have to produce their A-game in the remaining fixtures, to turn it around in their favour.

"To some extent, yes. Being 2-0 down in a five-match series, if even one of the next three goes even marginally bad [it will be curtains down]. So India will have to play very good cricket irrespective of the toss…" he added.

Meanwhile, Pant and Co return to action on Tuesday with the third T20I scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam from 07:00 PM IST onwards.