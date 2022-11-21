IND VS NZ | LIVE Updates, 3rd T20 Cricket Match: India vs New Zealand preview, match details, all you need to know

IND VS NZ | LIVE Updates, 3rd T20 Cricket Match

IND VS NZ | LIVE Updates, 3rd T20 Cricket Match

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century guided Team India to a famous 65-run win over New Zealand on Sunday, and the two sides come face to face yet again in the final match of the series on Tuesday, at McLean Park in Napier.

Hardik Pandya's men registered their biggest win by run margin over Kane Williamson's side in the second match of the series, and they will be eager to seal the series by winning the third and final contest as well. Deepak Hooda also gave a good account of himself by picking up four wickets.

The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, and if New Zealand win the final match of the series, it will be drawn as the first match was washed out due to rain. There were chances of rain in the second T20I as well, but thankfully the rain gods were merciful and the match finished in a win for the visiting team.

Pandya and Co will be hoping for a similar outcome on Tuesday as well, and they will be confident after SKY's century in the first match. Ishan Kishan also started well, but the only real concern at the moment is the form of Rishabh Pant. Hopefully, he can also acclaim a decent total in the final match of the series, while the Kiwis will be without Kane, who has some medical issue, and thus in his place, Tim Southee could be seen leading out the hosts.

READ| IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav enjoy 'scenic routes' in Napier, ahead of 3rd T20I

With the ODI series up next, the Indian players will be raring to finish things on a high and seal the series at Napier.