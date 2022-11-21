IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav enjoy 'scenic routes' in Napier, ahead of 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav revealed they enjoyed the scenic views in New Zealand

Team India have arrived in Napier ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand at McLean Park on Tuesday, November 22. After beating the Kiwis by 65 runs in the second T20I, the Men in Blue will be confident of winning the series on Tuesday, and they have already arrived in Napier on Monday morning.

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared the video of Indian players travelling from Mount Maunganui to Napier bus road, and there were scenic views with the Indian players thoroughly enjoyed.

They stopped mid-way through the journey, and after seeing so many lakes, mountains and meadows along the way, the players were happy as they clicked selfies with fans.

Hardik Pandya praised the beauty of New Zealand while Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he also enjoyed the scenic view as they travelled by bus.

Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml November 21, 2022

It took the Indian side nearly four hours to reach Napier and they will rest before going out all guns blazing in the second T20I.

Earlier, the first match of the series was washed out due to rain, while there was a lot of rain predicted in the second match as well, but thankfully rain didn't play spoilsport. The Men in Blue prevailed courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's sensational 111-run unbeaten knock, which helped the visitors put up a score of 191 on the board.

In reply, there were able to bowl out the home side for just 126 runs, with Deepak Hooda picking up four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal both chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to be ruled out of the third T20I due to a medical issue, and thus Tim Southee may be seen leading out the Kiwis, who can only draw the series, and not win it, but Pandya's side will be hoping to win the series.