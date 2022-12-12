Check out world's top 10 cities with most billionaires; THIS Indian city is ranked 8th in the list

The list of the richest people in the world is constantly changing, from Twitter's new boss Elon Musk to Indian origin business tycoon Gautam Adani. A list of the top 10 cities with the most billionaires was recently released, and Mumbai, the financial capital of India, was included.

The top ten cities in the world with the highest number of billionaires are listed by World of Statistics. Based on the data, Beijing, China, came in first place, home to 100 billionaires. Importantly, this Chinese city has a population of over 2.30 crore. With one fewer billionaire than Beijing, New York City, in the United States, has locked down the second spot with 99 billionaires. This large city has 84.7 lakh residents.

There are 80 billionaires living in Hong Kong, which is ranked third on the list. 79 billionaires reside in Moscow, Russia, which is ranked fourth on the list. In addition to this, Shenzhen, another Chinese city, is included in the list of billionaires.

Top 10 cities with the most billionaires:



— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) December 11, 2022

The data from World of Statistics places it at number five on the list with 68 billionaires. A Chinese city named Shanghai, which is home to 64 billionaires, is listed in sixth place. London, the capital of Great Britain, comes in at number seven with 63 billionaires.

San Francisco and India's Mumbai, are both on the eight position on the list of top cities of billionaires billionaires. This is the home of billionaires on par with San Francisco, a city in the United States. The nation's financial capital is place of residence to 48 billionaires in total, and San Francisco has a similar number. Tenth place is taken by another Chinese city, which is placed in the top 10. This city's name is Hangzhou, and there are 47 billionaires who reside here.

