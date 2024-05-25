KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shikhar Dhawan set to marry Mithali Raj? Here's what India star batter says

Not Betaab, but this film marks Sunny Deol's first on-screen appearance, he was body double of...

Natasa Stankovic reacts to being asked about separation rumours with Hardik Pandya, video goes viral - Watch

Gujarat: 24 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Rajkot; rescue operation underway

Sharmin Segal slammed for being 'desrespectful' to Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'She is so insecure and jealous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shikhar Dhawan set to marry Mithali Raj? Here's what India star batter says

Not Betaab, but this film marks Sunny Deol's first on-screen appearance, he was body double of...

Natasa Stankovic reacts to being asked about separation rumours with Hardik Pandya, video goes viral - Watch

Who owns Delhi's popular Lotus Temple?

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar that appear on skin

10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Not Betaab, but this film marks Sunny Deol's first on-screen appearance, he was body double of...

Natasa Stankovic reacts to being asked about separation rumours with Hardik Pandya, video goes viral - Watch

Sharmin Segal slammed for being 'desrespectful' to Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'She is so insecure and jealous'

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 25, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After more than two months and 73 matches, the IPL 2024 season is finally coming to a close. The highly anticipated final match will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad  facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk in Chennai. In their previous encounters, KKR has emerged victorious over SRH, showcasing their dominance under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the top of the table after the league phase, securing 20 points from 14 matches. With nine wins, three losses, and two no results, they earned a spot in the first qualifier. In that match, the two-time IPL champions defeated SRH by eight wickets, with impressive performances by Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer. The team from Kolkata is determined to maintain their aggressive style of play and claim their third title at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the second spot in the league standings, edging out Rajasthan Royals. Despite a setback in the first qualifier, Pat Cummins and his team bounced back to defeat the Royals in the second qualifier and secure a spot in the final. With a strong batting lineup and in-form bowlers, the 2016 champions are in peak form and ready to compete. 

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Final

Date & Time: May 26, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy

My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy

Also read| IPL 2024 closing ceremony: Performers, time, date, live streaming - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sparks separation rumours with bizarre social media activity, removes..

'Gentle reminder': Ambati Rayudu takes cheeky dig at RCB after defeat vs Rajasthan Royals in eliminator

Meet Indian woman, an Oxford graduate, who scripted history by securing spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for...

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai after being discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, hides from paps behind umbrella

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement