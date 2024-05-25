KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After more than two months and 73 matches, the IPL 2024 season is finally coming to a close. The highly anticipated final match will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk in Chennai. In their previous encounters, KKR has emerged victorious over SRH, showcasing their dominance under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the top of the table after the league phase, securing 20 points from 14 matches. With nine wins, three losses, and two no results, they earned a spot in the first qualifier. In that match, the two-time IPL champions defeated SRH by eight wickets, with impressive performances by Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer. The team from Kolkata is determined to maintain their aggressive style of play and claim their third title at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the second spot in the league standings, edging out Rajasthan Royals. Despite a setback in the first qualifier, Pat Cummins and his team bounced back to defeat the Royals in the second qualifier and secure a spot in the final. With a strong batting lineup and in-form bowlers, the 2016 champions are in peak form and ready to compete.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Final

Date & Time: May 26, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy

My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy

