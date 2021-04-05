Tesla announces bumper vacancies for 10,000 people, college degree not needed, check details

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric cars maker, Tesla will be hiring 10,000 people at Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

"Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!- 5 mins from airport-15 mins from downtown- Right on Colorado river," Elon Musk wrote from his official Twitter handle.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla finally entered the Indian market in January, 2021 and registered as a company in Bengaluru.

As per the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

Also read Tesla to open manufacturing unit in Karnataka, will start selling cars in India in 2021

Tesla Inc was set to add about $50 billion to its market value as the electric car-maker’s shares surged on Monday (April 5) , after it posted record deliveries on strong demand in China that helped it offset the impact of a global shortage in auto parts.

The stock jumped nearly 8% in pre-market trading and it was on track to hit its highest in over a month, the report added.

Also read Here's what Elon Musk has to say about himself if he gets involved in a scandal

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s personal wealth has been boosted by a more than eight-fold surge in the stock’s value last year, even though its production is just a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

"Great work by Tesla team!" Musk tweeted on Monday. "Special mention of Tesla China.”

Great work by Tesla team! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

Special mention of Tesla China — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(With agency inputs)