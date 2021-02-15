Clubhouse App: Know everything about social media app that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other CEOs are using

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent Clubhouse conversation with chief of Robinhood Markets Vladimir Tenev has led to over a miilion new Clubhouse download.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent Clubhouse conversation with chief of Robinhood Markets Vladimir Tenev about the Gamestop has led to over a million new Clubhouse downloads in the last 10 days.

Clubhouse app is a social networking app based on audio-chat. Clubhouse users can listen to conversations, interviews, and discussions between prominent personalities on various topics – it is similar to tuning in to a podcast but live and with an added layer of exclusivity.

Clubhouse is an invite-only app. Users can’t just download it from the app store and create an account.

How to join Clubhouse?

To join, an existing Clubhouse member has to send an invite from their app giving you access to set up an account. Clubhouse users can’t just send an invite to anyone who wants to join, existing users only have two invites available at first.

Clubhouse has been around since March 2020, it was first introduced by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth. Earlier, in May 2020 the platform had just 1500 users and was worth 100 dollar million.

“Our goal was to build a social experience that felt more human — where instead of posting, you could gather with other people and talk, our north star was to create something where you could close the app at the end of the session feeling better than you did when you opened it, because you had deepened friendships, met new people and learned,” wrote Davidson and Seth on the company’s blog.

Earlier on February 11, the Tesla chief took to Twitter and wrote " just agree to do Clubhouse with @Kanyewest"

Just agree to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

Musk later tweeted about his upcoming conversation with West saying, “the most entertaining outcome is the most likely".