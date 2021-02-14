Elon Musk asks Russian President Putin to join audio chat app Clubhouse, says would be 'great honour' to talk to him

Musk tweeted in Russian, saying that it would be a 'great honour' to talk to him.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the increasingly popular audio chat app Clubhouse.

"Would you like to join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" Musk tweeted.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? February 13, 2021

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

Recently, Musk's chat with the boss of the trading app Robinhood had an audience of 5,000 people, and the app had to open secondary overflow "rooms".

Clubhouse is a Drop-in audio chat app through which users can listen into conversations on a whole range of topics. A lot of free thinkers, entrepreneurs, and influencers are on the app, and the app is right now raging in the digital media space.

However, there is one catch, the app requires an invite. Without an invite, the chats cannot be accessed.

Launched less than a year ago, the app does not allow posting posts, photos, or videos. The app is solely based on audio.