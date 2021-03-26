Here's what Elon Musk has to say about himself if he gets involved in a scandal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a huge following on the microblogging site Twitter and he does not forget to keep his followers amused with his amusing musings. His tweet on Twitter, Day 3,947 was one such perfect pun.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday, entertained his followers with a tweet saying, "If there's ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate." In no time Musk's followers responded with hilarious tweets and memes on it.

The tweet by the Tesla founder intrigued the netizens. Over 6,000 retweeted the same and around 60,000 Twitter users 'liked' his post, in less than 30 minutes after it was posted.

However, the electric-car maker did not explain the reasons behind this tweet and this made Twitterati berserk and they too responded in funny ways.

One Twitter user wrote, "So is there anything we musk know about you?"

Another user wrote, "Daily dose of Elontertainment."

One Twitterati responded, "What do you mean 'if'?"

If there’s ever a scandal about me, please call it Elongate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021

Elon Musk is the world's second most rich person as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and is also one of the most followed personalities on social media.

Most of the followers guessed what the scandal would look like, mostly assuming something involving cryptocurrencies or tweets that influenced the stock market.

Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT - a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

The 49-year-old has around 49.6 million followers. His microblogging account is placed on the 25th spot among verified handles with the largest number of followers.