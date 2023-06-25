Search icon
Suresh Raina business investments: From Amsterdam restaurant to startup funding; secret behind Rs 200 crore net worth

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently opened up a new business venture, a restaurant in Amsterdam, but this is not the only business investment of the player.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Suresh Raina business investments: From Amsterdam restaurant to startup funding; secret behind Rs 200 crore net worth
Suresh Raina launches restaurant in Amsterdam (Photo - Instagram)

Indian cricketer and former IPL player Suresh Raina recently made headlines after he opened a restaurant in Amsterdam, spreading the flavor of India overseas. Apart from this restaurant, Suresh Raina has a massive business empire and multiple investment deals.

Suresh Raina, who rose to fame through his exceptional cricket skills, made a fortune by playing in the Indian Premier League for MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings. After retiring from cricket, he decided to expand his business empire.

Suresh Raina recently opened his own restaurant in Amsterdam in a multi-crore venture, adding to his massive net worth. According to Sportskeeda, Suresh Raina’s net worth is more than Rs 200 crore, and he has a whopping yearly salary.

Suresh Raina's business investments, salary

After being unsold in the IPL 2022 auction, Raina was recruited as a commentator and analyst for the cricket tournament, which is a significant salary. Apart from this, he also has multiple endorsement deals that add to his multi-crore net worth.

Suresh Raina also co-founded a babycare brand called Maate, which sells chemical-free and ayurvedic products for childcare. Apart from this, he also invested in a startup company called Sahicoin, which publishes news regarding cryptocurrency.

Talking about his brand deals, Suresh Raina has signed endorsement deals with many big brands in the past such as Adidas, Timex, Maggi, Intex, Boost Energy Drinks, Pepsico, RK Global, HP, and many other companies, adding crores to his net worth.

He is the brand ambassador of companies like BharatPe, Elista, and Bookings.com, and his endorsement deals have touched nearly Rs 10 crore till now. Apart from this, Suresh Raina lives in a massive bungalow in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which costs Rs 18 crore.

While Raina’s net worth stands at over Rs 200 crore, his yearly earnings and salary is somewhere around Rs 11.5 crore, according to Sportskeeda.

