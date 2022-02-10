RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates unchanged

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Monetary policy 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates, unchanged in its monetary policy review announced today. This decision was taken at a bi-monthly policy review meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place between February 7 to February 9, 2022. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday projected India’s economic growth projection for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8%. RBI forecasts FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5%.

At a glance

Variable rate repo operations of varying tenors will henceforth be conducted as and when warranted.

Second, variable rate repos and variable rate reverse repos of 14-day tenors will operate as the main liquidity management tool.

Third, these operations will be aided by fine turning operations.

Fourth, with effect from March 1, the fixed rate reverse repo and Marginal Standing Facility will only be available from 5:30-11:59 PM on all days.