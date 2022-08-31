RazorPay appoints former NPCI chief digital officer Arif Khan as CIO

Bengaluru based fintech unicorn RazorPay has announced the reappointment of Arif Khan as its chief innovation officer (CIO), said a statement issued on Tuesday.

Khan, a seasoned professional in the banking and financial services sector, contributes his skills in working with diverse stakeholders and extensive knowledge of the industry spanning more than two decades. He has held executive roles in well-known companies including the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), MasterCard, and HDFC Bank, among others.

The hiring coincides with the company's recent entry into the offline payments market following its acquisition of point-of-sale payments startup Ezetap.

Arif was the chief digital officer of NPCI before returning to Razorpay, where he oversaw the organisation's strategic planning for its digital transition. From 2017 until 2019, during his initial employment with Razorpay, he oversaw various crucial projects and helped the organisation create a comprehensive business architecture. He also laid the groundwork for the company's banking services and developed good connections with external stakeholders. Additionally, he has held the position of senior business leader at Mastercard, where he was in charge of fostering expansion for both the company's payment gateway platform and Mastercard "Simplify Commerce."

“During Arif's previous stint with us, he played a crucial role in establishing several foundational pillars of our banking capabilities and nurtured strong relations with various external stakeholders. We are confident that his experience of working with leading financial institutions and especially his ability to influence diverse groups to deliver end-objectives will help us in furthering our vision of building the financial backbone for small businesses in India," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder at RazorPay.

In his second tenure as the CIO of Razorpay, Khan will lead the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy teams toward the larger organisational vision of fine-tuning Razorpay’s offerings in the digital payments space.

In order to promote innovation at Razorpay, he will play a crucial role in directing engagement with banks, networks, regulators, and strategic partners. He will also be in charge of speeding the adoption of innovative payment and banking platforms and solutions.

“The financial landscape has seen a monumental change in the last couple of years. Supported by regulations, the Indian digital payments industry is growing tremendously and is set to triple to $10 trillion by 2026. Razorpay has spearheaded several innovations with its cutting-edge solutions and I believe this story of innovation and disruption is going to continue and grow stronger. I am committed and look forward to contributing to Razorpay’s goal towards addressing all things payments and banking for businesses and I am excited to be a part of the Razorpay story again,” said Khan.

The company is currently aiming for a 10–12 million merchant base by the next year with a $80 billion TPV as of April 2022.