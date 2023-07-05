Meet Ranveer Brar, college dropout who is now one of richest Indian chefs, earns Rs 45 lakh monthly, his net worth...| Photo: Instagram

Chef, restaurateur, writer, and television celebrity from India, Ranveer Brar is a well-known Indian figure. For his creative and original food, he has won various prizes and honours. While many know him from MasterChef, his journey has been inspiring and shows how courage, persistence, and ambition can empower anybody to break down barriers and become a great chef.

Who is Ranveer Brar?

Ranveer Brar was raised in a restaurant-owning family in Lucknow, India. He became passionate about cooking at a young age and regularly helped his mom in the kitchen. After high school, he studied in a hotel management course, but he left after just a few months. Then he moved to Mumbai to grow his culinary profession.

Brar spent years working odd jobs while looking for work as a chef. Eventually, he was hired as a commis chef at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He worked his way up to the prestigious position of head chef for banquet services.

Since MasterChef India came to an end, Ranveer Brar has made a significant effort to build his name and image as a culinary sensation. Among the many recipes he has written and published is "The Indian Kitchen." He has also hosted other food-related shows, such as as "Sanjeev Kapoor Ke Kitchen Khiladi" and "Ranveer's Chakhle India."

In addition to his position in the kitchen, Ranveer Brar has been attempting to expand his business by establishing eateries in Delhi and Mumbai. He has a projected net worth of $5 million (Rs 41 crore), making him one of the wealthiest chefs in India. By 2023, Ranveer Brar is expected to earn a salary of nearly Rs 45 lakh per month, Zee News reported.

