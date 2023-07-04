Meet Sushil Singh, who failed Class 12, left college, earned Rs 11000 as first salary, now owns 3 businesses

Photo: LinkedIn and Facebook profile

Failures can serve as stepping stones for greater success, as Sushil Singh demonstrated. SSR Techvision, a customer service BPO; Deebaco, a leading B2C fashion online shopping platform; and Saiva System Inc., an overseas IT services firm and non-profit group are the businesses.

Singh, a college dropout from the Uttar Pradesh district of Jaunpur, is now a millionaire technopreneur and the founder of three profitable businesses as well as a nonprofit. Sushil began his career with a monthly salary of Rs. 11,000 and now earns six figures.

Who is Sushil Singh?

Sushil's family, who came from a modest background, relocated to Mumbai from a village in the Jaunpur district in search of employment. While his mother managed the household, his father was a security guard in a bank. They resided in a chawl in the township of Dombivali, which is outside of Mumbai.

Sushil finished his education at a Hindi-medium school for low-income families that is operated by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Sushil claimed that up until Class 10, his schoolwork was "quite good." In high school, things were entirely different because he had lost interest in learning. According to The Better India, Sushil failed the Class 12 board exams on his first try but succeeded next year.

READ | Meet Gaurav Nigam, who left high-profile job, turned small dry-cleaning firm into Rs 116 crore business

Sushil enrolled in Allahabad University after finishing eighth grade to pursue a bachelor's in computer science. He left school in 2003 during his second year after receiving a failing grade in mathematics. After completing his polytechnic coursework in 2015, Sushil went to the company as an entry-level telecaller and sales executive earning just Rs 11,000 per month.

Sushil first met Sarita Rawat Singh in November 2013, who was working as a software engineer at the time. They later got married. In two years, they both established SSR Techvision in Noida as a customer service BPO in collaboration with a US-based business. After only three to four months of working with US-based businesses, they got what amounted to a co-working space in Noida.

Sushil asserts that after 2.5 years, the business finally decided to purchase the entire Noida building. Their second business, Deebaco, is a global B2C clothing online store. However, Sarita is primarily in charge here, despite the fact that they both operate out of the same Noida-based structure as SSR Techvision.

But more recently, they launched Saiva System Inc, their third business, which Sushil founded in 2019. They are a multinational IT consulting company that aids businesses in finding the top candidates for their unique job profile requirements. They have become a top employment agency for businesses in the US and India.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani's new move is not a good news for Airtel, Idea, details inside