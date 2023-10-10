Meet woman who lives in one of world’s largest private residences, palace where Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas

The luxurious palace where Priyanka Chopra's famous wedding took place is also one of the world’s largest private residences. Shivranjani Rajye calls it home.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, already famous, saw unparalleled stardom when India’s global star Priyanka Chopra chose it as the venue for her dream wedding to American singer Nick Jonas. The luxurious 347-room palace is also one of the world’s largest private residences. Shivranjani Rajye calls it home. She is also the person who manages and curates the palace. A businesswoman with royal roots, she played an influential part in turning around the fortunes of her princely family.

Shivranjani is the eldest child and the only daughter of Gaj Singh || of Jodhpur. While her younger brother Shivraj singh is the official heir of the family’s assets, Shivranjani is the person who has been growing the family’s business, which includes forts, palaces turned into museums and hotels, along with her father. She joined the family’s business nearly two decades ago when it was going through a tough time financially while her brother was left in a coma by a major polo accident and took years to recover.

Her father Gaj Singh II succeeded his father Hanwant Singh as the 29th maharaja of Jodhpur at just 4 years old when the erstwhile Maharaja died in a plane crash. He and Shivranjani Rajye work closely on the family business. The Umaid Palace, completed in 1943, was built initially by her great, great grandfather Maharaja Umaid Singh.

Shivranjani transformed the assets into successful ventures. The Umaid Bhawan Palace where the family lives is partly a luxury heritage hotel and a museum. The family also managed the Mehrangarh fort and Nagaur Fort. She also managed Jodhana Properties, the umbrella company of the family. Her early upbringing was in the West Indies’ Trinidad and Tobago where her father was a diplomat. She returned to India as a six-year-old and first realised the influence of her family. She went to England for education, studying Anthropology at the famed Cambridge University before learning filmmaking in New York. She also conducts a Music Festival.