Meet man, who used to once sell 60 litre milk, now his company is competing with Amul, he became...

Ved Ram Nagar passed away in 2005 and in 2008, his company was renamed Vedram & Sons Private Limited.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

When it comes to milk producing companies, the first names that come our minds are Amul and Mother Dairy. However, there is one more company that sells dairy products in Delhi-NCR and nearly 3.6 million litre of milk. In this article, we are talking about Paras Dairy, which started with the sale of just 60 liters of milk, and was founded by Ved Ram Nagar.

Ved Ram Nagar, born in 1933 in Uttar Pradesh, started working as a milkman at the age of 27. At that time, he sold only 50-60 liters of milk per day. Ved Ram established his first farm in 1980. Then in 1984, he set up a unit for milk processing and product manufacturing. In 1986, he started a company under the name VRS Foods. In 1987, he established the first large milk plant in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad. Another large milk plant was set up in Gulaothi in 1992. In 2004, the company expanded beyond Delhi-NCR and set up a milk plant in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Ved Ram Nagar passed away in 2005 and in 2008, his company was renamed Vedram & Sons Private Limited. Today, the company sells 3.6 million liters of milk every day. Its main brand is Paras, which is quite popular in Delhi-NCR. Besides dairy business, the company has diversified into various sectors. Vedram Nagar's sons have begun establishing the company's identity in fields like healthcare, real estate, education, and pharmaceuticals. Starting from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Vedram Nagar's journey is now progressing further as several large plants across the country.

Ved Ram Nagar has five sons. One of them, Surendra Singh Nagar, is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. The other sons are actively involved in their father's business and are taking it forward. Apart from business, they are also involved in various social service activities through the Ch. Ved Ram Charitable Trust. The company is connected to 5400 villages in Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The company also assists millions of farmers here in purchasing livestock and agricultural products.

