Meet the youngest CEO in Tata Group who once headed Rs 1087 crore revenue company

Avani Davda, the 33-year-old CEO of the Tata Group and a former CEO of Tata Starbucks, has an illustrious business career at very young age.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Indian executives have elevated business to new heights in large multinational corporations. One company that has expanded greatly as a result of experienced executives and CEOs in charge is Tata, the largest conglomerate in India.  Avani Davda, the 33-year-old CEO of the Tata Group and a former CEO of Tata Starbucks that surpassed the Rs 1000 crore revenue-mark in 2023, has an illustrious business career at very young age.

Who is Avan Davda?

Avani Davda, a forerunner in business, was born and brought up in Mumbai. The esteemed H.R. College of Commerce and Economics was where she continued her schooling and received her bachelor's degree. Avani pursued her master's degree in business administration at the prestigious Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies because she had an enthusiasm for leadership and business, according to Financial Express.

Avani Davda entered the business world for the first time in 2002 when she applied to the prestigious Tata Administrative Services (TAS). Avani Davda's steady rise was made possible by her constant focus and excellent work at several Tata Group organisations. She worked at The Indian Hotels Company, also known as Taj Hotels, and Infiniti Retail Ltd. during which time she earned significant experience and knowledge.

R. K. Krishna Kumar, a committed Tata employee, served as Avani Davda's mentor. Kumar personally chose Avani to lead the significant partnership between Tata Global Beverages Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company because he was impressed by her potential and extraordinary qualities.

Avani Davda accepted the position of Managing Director at Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd, a division of Godrej Industries Ltd, following her successful term as CEO of Tata Starbucks. She oversaw the business's amazing transition and turnaround beginning in 2016. 

Avani Davda's accomplishments serve as an example for aspiring businesspeople and leaders as she makes her mark in the corporate world. She is a brilliant example of what willpower and a dedication to excellence, social responsibility, and revolutionary leadership can accomplish, despite age or experience. As she continues on, Avani Davda's management makes the potential of company, management, and the Tata Group shine even brighter.

READ | Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

 

