Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

Headlines

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

Property tycoon Kushal Pal Singh joined DLF Limited, a business founded by his father-in-law in 1946, after leaving his army assignment in 1961.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kushal Pal Singh, billionaire has had a very successful work life. Property tycoon Kushal Pal Singh joined DLF Limited, a business founded by his father-in-law in 1946, after leaving his army assignment in 1961. Later, Singh purchased land from farmers and used it to construct DLF City in Gurgaon, his showcase city on the outer limits of Delhi. Today, DLF, with its headquarters in Delhi and its chairman being his son Rajiv, is the largest publicly traded real estate company in India.

Singh sold his third of DLF's rental business to GIC, Singapore's government wealth fund, for $1.9 billion in August 2017. A deluxe residential development by DLF and GIC was introduced in Delhi in 2022. After serving as chairman for more than 50 years, Singh retired in June 2020. He is currently DLF's chairman emeritus.

Who is KP Singh?

K.P. Singh, belongs from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was born in Chaudhary Mukhtar Singh's home who was a well-known attorney. Singh studied aeronautical engineering in the UK after earning a science degree from Meerut College in Uttar Pradesh, and the British Officers Services Selection Board in the UK ultimately chose him for the Indian Army. In 1951, he received a commission into the Deccan Horse.

READ | Meet India's second-richest billionaire in automotive industry who heads Rs 62,747 crore company, his net worth is...

However, Singh had something else in his mind. He began working for American Universal Electric Company in 1960, shortly thereafter after it merged with DLF Universal Limited in 1979, he succeeded Chaudhary Raghuvender Singh as managing director. The largest real estate mogul in India is Kushal Pal Singh (KP Singh). KP Singh ranked eighth on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people in 2008.

KP Singh's whopping net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, KP Singh, the guy responsible for creating DLF City, currently has a net worth of about Rs 90,000 crores. The construction of several earthquake-resistant workplaces, residences, retail centres, and recreational amenities in Gurugram is the work of KP Singh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE