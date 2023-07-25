Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

Property tycoon Kushal Pal Singh joined DLF Limited, a business founded by his father-in-law in 1946, after leaving his army assignment in 1961.

Kushal Pal Singh, billionaire has had a very successful work life. Property tycoon Kushal Pal Singh joined DLF Limited, a business founded by his father-in-law in 1946, after leaving his army assignment in 1961. Later, Singh purchased land from farmers and used it to construct DLF City in Gurgaon, his showcase city on the outer limits of Delhi. Today, DLF, with its headquarters in Delhi and its chairman being his son Rajiv, is the largest publicly traded real estate company in India.

Singh sold his third of DLF's rental business to GIC, Singapore's government wealth fund, for $1.9 billion in August 2017. A deluxe residential development by DLF and GIC was introduced in Delhi in 2022. After serving as chairman for more than 50 years, Singh retired in June 2020. He is currently DLF's chairman emeritus.

Who is KP Singh?

K.P. Singh, belongs from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was born in Chaudhary Mukhtar Singh's home who was a well-known attorney. Singh studied aeronautical engineering in the UK after earning a science degree from Meerut College in Uttar Pradesh, and the British Officers Services Selection Board in the UK ultimately chose him for the Indian Army. In 1951, he received a commission into the Deccan Horse.

However, Singh had something else in his mind. He began working for American Universal Electric Company in 1960, shortly thereafter after it merged with DLF Universal Limited in 1979, he succeeded Chaudhary Raghuvender Singh as managing director. The largest real estate mogul in India is Kushal Pal Singh (KP Singh). KP Singh ranked eighth on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people in 2008.

KP Singh's whopping net worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, KP Singh, the guy responsible for creating DLF City, currently has a net worth of about Rs 90,000 crores. The construction of several earthquake-resistant workplaces, residences, retail centres, and recreational amenities in Gurugram is the work of KP Singh.